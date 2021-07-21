Avera Medical Minute
New childcare facility coming to Sioux Falls

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Molly Okerlund recently added another child to her family, which means she’ll soon need childcare. But when looking for options, she noticed many facilities are full. That’s when she came up with the idea for Creator’s Kids.

She saw not only a need for more childcare facilities, but in looking at other daycares, she noticed a need for a childcare option focused on more individual attention for kids.

Creator’s Kids plan to have one staff member for every three infants and one staff member for every four toddlers. For kids at preschool age, the goal is one teacher per six students.

“Our lower ratios are definitely the item that stands out we have about half the ratios the state requires so that we can provide kids with more personalized care and better attention,” said Okerlund.

Those involved with Creator’s Kids like Director Ryan Kruse believe this will help set up the kids for a bright future.

“I’m hoping they can tell how much our teachers care about these kids and I think you’ll see that by when they go to kindergarten they’re more ready than a lot of other places they could go to,” said Kruse.

As the name suggests, Creator’s Kids is a Christian-based childcare service and has incorporated that faith in the building design.

“The preschool rooms are going to be based off the seven days of creation. The children will move with their teacher each week to a different classroom and learn a different set of skills based on those seven days of creation,” said Emily Stavnes, Creator’s Kids Marketing Director.

There are also rooms for kids to have some fun with an art studio and an indoor splash pad.

To help kids learn nutrition, Creator’s Kids also has a chef and full kitchen to prepare food.

“We also have a full commercial kitchen, that allows us to deliver more nutrition and educate children on better eating habits,” said Okerlund.

Creator’s Kids plans to open on September 7th. More information about the childcare facility can be found by clicking here.

