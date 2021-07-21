Avera Medical Minute
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru coming to Empire Mall

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A few South Dakota organizations are collaborating to host a pop-up vaccine drive-thru clinic at The Empire Mall this week.

South Dakota Voices for Peace, South Dakota Urban Indian Health, and the South Dakota State University Dairy Extension are bringing the pop-up clinic to The Empire Mall on July 21 - 23. The clinic will be located near the JCPenny entrance and will run from 4 to 8 pm.

The South Dakota Voices for Peace recently received several grants to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination education, outreach, and accessibility efforts. The grants are also being used to expand vaccination efforts to the multilingual, immigrant, and refugee communities in eastern South Dakota.

More information can be found on a Facebook event page for the clinic.

