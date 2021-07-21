Sioux Falls area task force continues discussion on medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While medical marijuana has been legal for weeks in South Dakota, Sioux Falls area leaders are still ironing out how to regulate it.

The IM 26 task force met for the third and final time Wednesday. The task force includes officials from the City of Sioux Falls, as well as, Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties. The task force has been hearing input from the public and the marijuana industry before they put pen to paper on rules.

One potential point of contention, restrictions on the sale of medical cannabis. Advocates say writing laws too tightly could lead to unintended consequences.

“As an industry, we want to follow the rules, we want to get a license, we want to pay our fair share of taxes but if the city will regulate us out of existence, create zoning rules that only allow us to open in very limited areas in the community, that could lead to an illicit marker rather than a legal market,” says entrepreneur Emmett Reistroffer.

Officials say local governments will start taking on zoning ordinances next month, with the goal of getting them being implemented by September. That way rules are in effect by the time state-issued medical marijuana ID cards become available later this fall.

