Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 290 active cases in weekly update

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly report of the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The department of health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state’s total case count to 124,948. 122,617 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health. 290 COVID-19 cases in the state are currently considered active.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the state have increased steadily in the last few months. As of Wednesday, 374,889 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 329,232 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 23,570 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, 38 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 6,498 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Dell Rapids city pool
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls area task force continues discussion on medical marijuana
U.S. Secretary of Energy talks about bipartisan deal to "Build Back Better"
Courtesy Dakota Radio Group
Feeding South Dakota names new CEO
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru coming to Empire Mall