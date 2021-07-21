South Dakota reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 290 active cases in weekly update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly report of the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The department of health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state’s total case count to 124,948. 122,617 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health. 290 COVID-19 cases in the state are currently considered active.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the state have increased steadily in the last few months. As of Wednesday, 374,889 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 329,232 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 23,570 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, 38 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 6,498 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

