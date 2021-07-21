Avera Medical Minute
Storley returning home to fight at Pentagon

(FILE)
(FILE)(Dakota News Now)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Webster native and University of Minnesota Alum Logan Storley will be fighting at the Sanford Pentagon on August 20th.

Storley with be a part of Bellator MMA 265, which will be an event highlighted by top ranked Bellator fighters in the heavyweight and featherweight divisions.

Storley, who fights for Sanford MMA, does not yet have an opponent listed for the contest.

The former Gopher has a record of 11-1 with 8 TKO’s.

In a tweet today Storley saying “I’m coming home! Time to put on a show for South Dakota.”

The last time Storley fought at the Pentagon was in 2018, where he won by TKO.

