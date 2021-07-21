Sunfish enjoying first season in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week the Sioux falls Sunfish are off as the all-star game gets underway in Casper, Wyoming.

Four Sunfish players are competing in all-star activities over the next couple of days.

The Sunfish enter the break with a 25-23 record and are currently in 4th place in the Clark Division.

It’s been an up and down inaugural season for the team as the players and fans have adjusted to the new environment, and players say it’s been a good summer thus far.

“I think that’s what we struggled with at the beginning of the season, no one really knew each other that well and everyone was playing for themselves kind of, but now we’re more like a team and getting a lot of hits, our arms are getting there,” said Pitcher Drew Belew.

“The league’s proven, I’ve played on other teams in the league and I think we’re a pretty solid team it’s fun to watch us. Beginning of the year it was tough to get fans because no one really knew about us, but we’re noticing just gradually that more and more people, more little league kids coming to games,” Catcher Will Olson said.

