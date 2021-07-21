Avera Medical Minute
Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family

By Randy Biery and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa woman made a surprising discovery while cleaning a home: A World War I veteran’s burial flag, KWQC reported.

“His name is Ed LaRose, he was born Aug. 23, 1889,” Korri Lacy said. “He died Dec. 23, 1982. He was a veteran of WWI ... I think that it would be neat to get it to the rightful family.”

Lacy said she was cleaning up an apartment when she found it.

“I knew it wasn’t the guy that lived there that moved out, so we did some Googling to find out who he was and where his family is at and get it to the right people,” she said.

She said she did a search of him on Google and found his date of birth and the day he died.

“I found out his name is Edward LaRose,” Lacy said. “He was born in 1889 in Wisconsin. He had four siblings, I found one brother buried in Rock Island Arsenal, a son buried in Knoxville, Illinois. He actually died in Eldridge, so I was looking up for any LaRoses out there, anyone I can find.”

Lacy said the veteran’s flag “deserves to be put with his people.”

“I have some veterans in my family, and I would love if someone found theirs if we were to lose one like that,” Lacy said. “It’s sad because he worked so hard for our country, somebody should’ve taken better care of them and I just want to get him in the right hands. I want to get it back to his family, so they can be proud of the man he became.”

Anyone with information about his family can contact KWQC, the information will be passed along to Lacy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

