Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky

By Amber Ruch, KFVS Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Ten people were injured in an explosion involving a truck carrying liquid nitrogen at a Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky, KFVS reports.

The explosion Wednesday evening was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex in Paducah, Kentucky, according to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department.

Newberry says a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen, which was designated to be used for making ingredients for a third party, and there was an explosion.

“I was in there walking in the production room, and all of a sudden, there was a loud boom. Then, I’m on the ground,” said Michael Jones, a maintenance worker at the facility. “That’s all I remember.”

Ten people were injured and taken to area hospitals. All of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews were on scene to investigate the incident.

Dippin’ Dots issued a statement regarding the explosion Wednesday night:

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.”

Scott Fischer, the CEO of Dippin’ Dots, issued a separate statement:

“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees - they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

Four people were hurt in an explosion at the facility in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls’ Watecha Bowl were highlighted during GMA’s stop...
Mount Rushmore, Watecha Bowl highlighted in Good Morning America’s ‘Rise & Shine!’

Latest News

Linda Patterson, pictured with her trainer, Derrick Williams, participated in the squat, bench...
78-year-old woman sets 4 records in powerlifting competition
Just a few years ago, she could barely get off the floor on her own, but she wanted to get...
Grandmother sets powerlifting records, hopes her story inspires others
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
The victim, who had asthma and did not know how to swim, was pushed into the water by another...
Retired Mass. state trooper, wife face charges in teen's drowning death
FILE - Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse