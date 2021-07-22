Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Backartigans” opens up Sioux Falls art scene

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not to be confused with the popular show, The Backyardigans, but the Backartigans is a group of local artists connecting the Sioux Falls community by arranging art shows in backyards this summer. The goal is to make art more accessible, relaxed, and casual. Hannah Grapevine, Rebekah Tuchscherer, and Destiny Pinder-Buckley spoke to us about the inspiration behind the idea and how we can get involved.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Waverly-South Shore school district is struggling to find applicants for open positions....
Waverly-South Shore school district sees drop in job applicants
Sioux Falls school bus
Sioux Falls in need of more school bus drivers
Backartigans
This weekend: ‘Christmas in July’ event to raise funds for LifeScape