Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bodies of two missing fishermen were recovered at Farm Island near Pierre Wednesday night.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says the two people reported missing were last seen fishing at Farm Island at around 11 pm. Sheriff’s deputies and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks began a search of the area. Pierre Fire Rescue and Hughes County Emergency Management’s aerial UAV also aided in the search.

The bodies of the missing people were recovered from the water a short time later, authorities say.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time and the investigation remains open.

The search and recovery effort included the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, State Game, Fish and Parks, Pierre Police Department, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes County Emergency Management, Pierre Fire Department, Pierre Dive Squad, and AMR Ambulance of Pierre.

