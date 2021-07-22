Canaries hold off Explorers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action on Wednesday looking to feed of momentum from a 7-5 win against the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday, as the birds faced the Explorers again.

A defensive game and a good night on the mound for the Canaries Charlie Hasty as he threw 7 innings striking out 6 batters.

Jabari Henry was the power for the bird’s bats as he had 2 RBI’s, which ended up being the only 2 runs the Canaries needed.

Canaries beat the Explorers 2-1.

