Canaries hold off Explorers
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action on Wednesday looking to feed of momentum from a 7-5 win against the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday, as the birds faced the Explorers again.
A defensive game and a good night on the mound for the Canaries Charlie Hasty as he threw 7 innings striking out 6 batters.
Jabari Henry was the power for the bird’s bats as he had 2 RBI’s, which ended up being the only 2 runs the Canaries needed.
Canaries beat the Explorers 2-1.
