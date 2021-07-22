Celebrating the Olympics at work while promoting health and wellness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicks off on Friday. With all the excitement surrounding the Olympics, there are ways you can have fun celebrating while at work.

Most days many of us are busy working, which means our health can sometimes be forgotten. A local Sioux Falls company, Well365 aims to fix that and make wellness a priority in the workplace. Owner Trisha Dohn shares some Olympic-themed ideas companies can try out that have a health element to them.

Olympic Ring Sandwich: Start with a bagel or rice cake. Then use hummus or cream cheese as a spread. You can choose toppings that make up the Olympic colors, such as blueberries or cucumbers.

Office Olympics: Trisha has some ideas for an Olympic wellness challenge. You can have individual competitions or pair up into teams. Different departments could even compete against one another.

1. Sharpie Archery: Throw sharpies at a target or basket.

2. Bowling: All you need is a ball and a few objects to knock over.

3. Rolling Chair Race: Take two office chairs and have employees race down a hallway.

Olympic Parfait Bar: Start with yogurt as a base. Then add different toppings such as granola, blueberries, pineapple, and blackberries. You can choose foods that make up the Olympic colors.

Olympic Scavenger Hunt: Here’s a virtual option that can be done over Zoom. Have a moderator choose Olympic-themed items that can be found around the house. See which employee can find the most items.

For more information on Well365 click here. On there you can subscribe to free weekly wellness tips.

You can find a breakdown of all these ideas on Well365 - Home | Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.