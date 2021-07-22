Dakota Energy members calling for special meeting over lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, members of Huron-based Dakota Energy dropped off a set of signed petitions calling for the cooperative to hold a special meeting with its members.

As we first told you in November, Dakota Energy filed a lawsuit in an attempt to leave Madison-based East River Electric. Hundreds of member-owners are hoping to use the meeting to stop the lawsuit and vote on the future of their power supply.

Dakota Energy will need to validate 10% of the petition signatures. The cooperative then has 30 days to schedule a special meeting and 14 days to notify members.

Dakota Energy serves customers primarily in Beadle, Hand, and Hyde Counties.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Dakota Energy Cooperative CEO Chad Felderman said:

“The member-elected Dakota Energy Board is committed to doing what’s best for our member-owners and the more people have a chance to understand the truth, the more support we receive.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.