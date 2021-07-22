Daum to play professional basketball in Italy next season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former SDSU standout Mike Daum will be playing for a new team next season in Europe.

Daum has signed with Derthona Basket, which is an Italian professional basketball team that plays in Lega Basket Serie A basketball league.

Daum announced Tuesday on Instagram that he was leaving his former team in Santiago, Spain. A place where he spent 2 years after completing his career in Brookings.

