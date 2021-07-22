Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Daum to play professional basketball in Italy next season

(FILE)
(FILE)(KSFY)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former SDSU standout Mike Daum will be playing for a new team next season in Europe.

Daum has signed with Derthona Basket, which is an Italian professional basketball team that plays in Lega Basket Serie A basketball league.

Daum announced Tuesday on Instagram that he was leaving his former team in Santiago, Spain. A place where he spent 2 years after completing his career in Brookings.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls’ Watecha Bowl were highlighted during GMA’s stop...
Mount Rushmore, Watecha Bowl highlighted in Good Morning America’s ‘Rise & Shine!’

Latest News

July 21st Plays of the Week
July 21st Plays of the Week
Sioux Falls little league ready to make a push for Williamsport
Sioux Falls little league ready to make a push for Williamsport
Canaries vs. Explorers
Canaries hold off Explorers
Woodley retires, Michaletti takes over Mount Marty football program
Woodley retires, Michaletti takes over Mount Marty football program