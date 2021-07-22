‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning Aug. 2, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“... Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

