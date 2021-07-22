Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning Aug. 2, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“... Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
A violent crime waving gripping the nation has spawned new federal anti-gun trafficking forces...
Rise in gun violence births new DOJ strike forces
In this 1910s photo provided by the United Church of Canada Archives, students write on a...
US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native schools
The Waverly-South Shore school district is struggling to find applicants for open positions....
Waverly-South Shore school district sees drop in job applicants