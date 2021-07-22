Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man on the run from Florida is now in custody after the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

26-year-old Devontae Durden was wanted out of St. Augustine, Florida in connection to a shooting on July 6. Authorities say they located Durden at an apartment in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.

Durden was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail where he is awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to Florida.

Durden is facing attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force in Sioux Falls consists of agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation.

