Heat, Humidity to Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It seems as if we’ll be putting the forecast on repeat for the next several days as the heat and humidity levels continue. Even with the high humidity levels, rain chances are going to remain sparse the next few days, but there are at least little chances through the weekend.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another warm and muggy night ahead with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the S and E at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the upper 60s to mid 70s, with dewpoints in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will approach from the northwest, which will spark the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The cold front and chance for rain won’t reach the Sioux Falls area until Friday evening, but will begin as early as the mid to late morning to the northwest. The SPC does have a level one out of five risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms north and northwest of a line from Lake Andes to Pipestone, MN. Winds will be out of the S ahead of the front, but more variable near and behind the front. Winds will become N Friday night as the front passes. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s with dewpoints in the mid 60s to low 70s. Lows drop back into the 60s.

WEEKEND: We won’t get much of a break from the heat, but we do get a slight reprieve from the humidity levels Saturday into part of Sunday. A warm front will swing through Sunday, which will introduce the next chance of some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 90s to near 100 Saturday, but will cool back to the upper 80s to mid 90s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels will come back up again along with the heat as the ridge in the jet streams strengthens a bit once again. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only isolated chances of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s with Tuesday and Wednesday being the peak of the heat levels. Places in central South Dakota could see highs reaching as high as 105-110 degrees. By the end of next week into next weekend, heat levels will come back down with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.