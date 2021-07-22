July 21st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lee Goos makes a pass on the final lap to win the racesaver sprint feature at I-90 speedway.

The Canaries Trey Michalczewski snags a hot shot at first.

Similar kind of play for Renner’s Dalton Garbers, though this in the playoffs, to help the Royals advance.

Among a field of some of the top golfers in the country at the AJGA’s Great Life Challenge, Sioux Falls REese Jansa fared well, finishing 10th.

Our top play goes to Sioux Falls East’s Nick Lounsbery, who goes a long way to rob rival West.

