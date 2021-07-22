Lincoln County residents working to refer property tax hike to vote

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tensions are rising in Lincoln County after the county commission voted unanimously this month to raise property taxes.

That increase for homeowners is 30 cents per one-thousand dollars of taxable valuation for the next three years. The county says that money would go toward maintaining, repairing, rebuilding roads, and bridges.

Now, one group is pushing back.

The group is responsible for the Facebook page called “Hold Lincoln County Commissioners Accountable.” They are working to collect more than 22-hundred signatures for a petition to refer the property tax hike to a vote.

Dakota News Now caught up with the group during their signature drive Wednesday night in Canton. Organizers say their concerns stem from a lack of transparency, including a special budget meeting last month.

“They brought this up about budget, and then the very next week they passed it 5-0, putting this three percent levy on all the Lincoln County residents. So it wasn’t transparent, nobody knew about it. So we want to get it referred to the voters on a ballot for a referendum,” said organizer Betty Otten.

The group plans to collect signatures at places throughout the county, including Squealers and Steve’s Auto in Tea.

