Officer stands in rain to honor veteran

By WPMI staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) - A lone police officer stood at attention in the rain during a World War II veteran’s funeral procession.

Officer Newman Brazier of the Mount Vernon Police Department was honoring fellow veteran Robert Lee Serling, who passed at 100 years old.

Brazier was completely unaware that his commitment and respect would get this much attention.

“He was just standing there at attention when we passed by there. Everybody at the Camile Center said something about it after we got up there and said, ‘Man, did you see that cop up there soaking wet, standing at attention?’ It took an effect on those guys, especially the veterans, to someone up there do that. What an honor,” president and founder of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldier WW2 Eddie Irby Jr. said.

Brazier crossed jurisdictions with his patrol lights on.

“It was automatic when I heard he passed,” he said.

“I felt that he wanted to be acknowledged. I felt that from being from a small town like Mount Vernon, that he can do what he did, and he can pass and nobody realize it and not respect it. It was my point, to let everyone in that area, that he was there, he was passing through, even if it was for the last time,” Brazier said. “That’s what vets do.”

“Somebody like that, you marvel at their respect, admiration, and all they stand for,” Irby said.

