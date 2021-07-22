Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a felon.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Florida man is facing assault charges after police say he struck an officer with his motorcycle near downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday.

A patrolling Sioux Falls Police officer witnessed a man driving recklessly and doing tricks on a motorcycle near 10th Street and Franklin Avenue at around 8 pm. Police say the officer pulled his vehicle in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcyclists backed up and the officer stepped out of his vehicle to confront the man. According to police, the man throttled his motorcycle and struck the officer, knocking them both down.

38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay from Pembroke Pines, Florida was arrested after a brief struggle. Police found a handgun taken from a stolen vehicle inside Gay’s backpack.

Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

