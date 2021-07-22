Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Thursday that it will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by November.

Sanford Health says this is a step to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.” The mandate includes Good Samaritan Society employees.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

Sanford says more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated.

Sanford Health employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot. Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement. Unvaccinated employees can get their COVID-19 vaccination at any time but must report it by Nov. 1. All unvaccinated employees are encouraged to get their shots as soon as possible. As with other vaccines, Sanford Health will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

