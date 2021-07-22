Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Thursday that it will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by November.

Sanford Health says this is a step to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.” The mandate includes Good Samaritan Society employees.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones.”

Sanford says more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated.

Sanford Health employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot. Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement. Unvaccinated employees can get their COVID-19 vaccination at any time but must report it by Nov. 1. All unvaccinated employees are encouraged to get their shots as soon as possible. As with other vaccines, Sanford Health will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The Waverly-South Shore school district is struggling to find applicants for open positions....
Waverly-South Shore school district sees drop in job applicants
Not to be confused with the popular show, The Backyardigans, but the Backartigans is a group of...
“Backartigans” opens up Sioux Falls art scene
Sioux Falls school bus
Sioux Falls in need of more school bus drivers
Backartigans
This weekend: ‘Christmas in July’ event to raise funds for LifeScape