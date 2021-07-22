Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls little league ready to make a push for Williamsport

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Williamsport, Pennsylvania is what four South Dakota teams are hoping will be their final destination, and the road to the Little League World Series begins this weekend in Rapid City.

Whoever wins the state championship will head to Indiana to play in the Midwest Region Tournament.

There they will compete against Iowa, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri for a ticket to Williamsport.

The last time a South Dakota team made it all the way to the World Series, was a Sioux Falls team in 2017.

This year, that same program is looking to make another run.

“Work together, stay up and don’t let off the gas pedal,” said Sioux Falls Little League Player Gavin Weir.

“I feel good, we’ve won state the last two years at each level. Our 10-year-old’s, when this team was 10 and last year at 11 both won state so we’ve seen a lot of teams but obviously teams change from year to year. We feel good about our team I feel confident about our team, but we still have to go execute and that’s what is great about sports,” Sioux Falls Little League Coach Mike Gorsett said.

