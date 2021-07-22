Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Voices For Peace hosting vaccine clinic at Empire Mall

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Voices for Peace is working with SD Urban Indian Health and the SDSU Dairy Extension to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Empire Mall parking lot.

”We just all kind of knew each other and knew our missions aligned and we had all the pieces to make this happen,” said South Dakota Urban Indian Health CEO Michaela Seiber.

The clinic is open to everyone, with information in several different languages, as well as multiple bilingual translators on site.

“Everything we’re doing here is going to be multilingual, so English, Spanish, and Amharic translators are here,” said South Dakota Voices For Peace Executive Director Taneeza Islam.

Everyone who came out Wednesday received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination process went smoothly with many people in and out in less than half an hour.

“We know how busy people are and we were trying to make a way to make it really easy so you can stay in your car and get your vaccine,” said Taneeza.

Those who received a shot today got a $30 visa gift card, organizers say they hope this incentive paired with their convenient drive-through process will encourage people to come out and get the vaccine.

The pop-up clinic runs from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday-Friday.

