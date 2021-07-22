Staying Hot and Dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers moving through the region this morning. Those showers will come to an end and we should see plenty of sunshine around the region. It will be another toasty day with highs ranging from the mid 90s in the east to the triple digits out west.

The heat will stay as we head through Friday and the weekend. There’s a slight chance we may see a shower or a thunderstorm Friday and Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll stay hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most. Conditions won’t improve by early next week, either. Highs will stay in the mid 90s.

Heading into the middle of next week, temps will just keep going up. Most of us will have chance to get close to 100 for a high by the time next Wednesday rolls around. After that, it looks like we’ll stay in the 90s for highs through the rest of next week. There’s just a slight chance we could see a little rain by the end of next week.

