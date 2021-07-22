TenHaken proposes $654M 2022 budget for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken presented his 2022 budget recommendation to the city council Thursday.

The mayor’s 2022 city budget totals $654.2 million. The 2022 budget invests in infrastructure including expanding the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the city’s roadway network, public safety investments, and improvements to the bike trail system.

TenHaken highlighted the city’s economic outlook, calling it strong, outlining its low unemployment rate, labor force growth, sales tax growth, and building permit growth.

“Sioux Falls has accomplished great things in recent years, and the future ahead looks extremely bright. Today’s proposal is the product of sound fiscal stewardship to tackle the infrastructure and quality of life needs of the city while also preparing for our continued growth,” TenHaken said.

The mayor also presented his proposal for the 2022-2026 Capital Program. The five-year capital program includes investments of $812.8 million focused on infrastructure, quality of life improvements, and public safety.

City highways and streets will see an increase of $28 million. The increase in funds will support street rehabilitation and expand the city’s roadway network to accommodate the city’s growth. Investments also including $8.5 million in drainage and flood control improvements and switching more city street lights to LED.

The second largest investment planned is the wastewater treatment plant expansion. The project will increase wastewater treatment capacity by 50% with an expected completion date in 2025.

Mayor TenHaken says the budget proposal is also an investment into maintaining the city’s high quality of life. He says several city pools, including those at McKennan, Kuehn, and Frank Olson Parks, are 40 to 50 years old and reaching the end of their useful life. The capital program would issue a bond in 2023 to replace the pools.

TenHaken says the budget also renews the city’s focus on housing accessibility and public safety. The 2022 budget includes a request to add four additional positions for the Sioux Falls Police Department and increased investment in Metro Communications. To enhance the City’s commitment to accessible housing, additional funds are proposed to strategically invest with nonprofit and private sector partners to implement creative solutions to address our community’s evolving housing needs.

You can find the full proposed 2022 Budget and 2022–2026 Capital Program at siouxfalls.org/finance. The City Council will hold budget hearings on the proposed capital program and operating budget in August and will consider approval of the 2022 budget in September.

You can watch TenHaken’s budget proposal presentation below.

