This weekend: ‘Christmas in July’ event to raise funds for LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape is hosting an event this weekend to raise funds for children and adults at the organization.

The Sioux Falls Sunfish game on Sunday, July 25, at Karras Park will be Christmas in July themed. Participants can compete in fun Christmas activities with proceeds supporting Christmas gifts for those at LifeScape.

The game begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets start at $8.

More information can be found on LifeScape’s Facebook page.

