Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
29-year-old Ashle Elizabeth Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory, possession of...
Woman charged with accessory in Brookings kidnapping investigation
Prison official fired by governor says she was not told why
South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls’ Watecha Bowl were highlighted during GMA’s stop...
Mount Rushmore, Watecha Bowl highlighted in Good Morning America’s ‘Rise & Shine!’

Latest News

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
A 3-year-old Kansas boy died during a dental procedure in July.
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies following dental procedure
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends