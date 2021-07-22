WATCH: Canaries make SportsCenter Top 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A play from the Sioux Falls Canaries game on Wednesday made SportCenter’s Top 10.

The play shows outfielder Mike Hart helping beat the Explorers and reaches number four on the list. Watch the play below!

"Clare flies it out to left. Back is Hart. Leaping at the wall..."



The Canaries are the number 4 play on SportsCenter!#WholeNewBallgame pic.twitter.com/VXlcWJr2hx — Sioux Falls Canaries (@canaries) July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.