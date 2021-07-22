Avera Medical Minute
Woodley retires, Michaletti takes over Mount Marty football program

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Before their inaugural season could get underway, Mount Marty football has already had a coaching change.

Mike Woodley was hired back in 2019 to kickstart the Lancer football program, but he is retiring before the team could take its first snap.

The school says Woodley is leaving for personal reasons.

Taking over as head coach will be John Michaletti.

Michaletti joined the coaching staff in 2020 as an assistant, after playing college football and coaching at St. Ambrose University.

Michaletti says that his team will win with ‘Toughness, love and resilience.’

Woodley officially will retire on August 2nd, and practice starts for the Lancers in August as well.

Mount Marty begins their first season on September 4th, where they will play Dakota Wesleyan in Yankton.

