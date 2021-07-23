Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen hosts Midwest Regional Show Water Ski Tournament

Sanctioned by the U.S. Water Sports Association, the Aberdeen Aqua Addicts Ski Team will host the tournament at Lake Dahme, just south of the city.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major water sports event is underway in Aberdeen.

The Hub City is playing host to the 2021 Midwest Regional Show Water Ski Tournament. Sanctioned by the U.S. Water Sports Association, the Aberdeen Aqua Addicts Ski Team will host the tournament at Lake Dahme, just south of the city.

Show Director and Tournament Director Todd Thorson said the team has been preparing for weeks to host the tournament, which was originally scheduled to be in Aberdeen last year.

“We’ve got extra bleachers, we’ve got big pop up tents. We moved docks around. We moved sand around for three days with Bobcats. You know, we’ve been prepping our site for a solid couple of weeks, and I feel blessed that we have it ready and it’s one of the nicest sites in the country.” said Thorson.

The event began Friday, and runs through Sunday. Admission is free for each session.

