Brookings County kidnapping suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

Alexander Felipe Andrade
Alexander Felipe Andrade(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who authorities say kidnapped a woman in Brookings County is behind bars.

Twenty-three-year-old Alexander Andrade was arrested Friday in Sioux Falls, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody near Russell Street and West Avenue.

Authorities say Andrade forced a woman into his vehicle in Brookings County on Sunday. Police saw Andrade’s vehicle in Sioux Falls later that day and tried arresting him, but he got away after a pursuit through the city. The victim, along with another 29-year-old woman, were later found walking in central Sioux Falls.

Andrade faces several charges out of Brookings County, including kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.

