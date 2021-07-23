Canaries’ Olympian DJ Sherabi On Games Going On Without Fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours away from the opening ceremonies of the Olympic games though they, like every event, are going to feel much different without the presence of spectators.

Aside from some support staff the stands will be empty for every event with Japan not allowing fans as they deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Three members of the Sioux Falls Canaries (Charlie Valerio with the Dominican team & Mitch Glasser and DJ Sherabi with team Israel) will be playing baseball in the Olympics. To an extent, says Sherabi, they’ve all gotten used to this after many of them played last season in front of limited crowds or no fans at all.

