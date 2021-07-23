COMING UP: Noem to visit State Penitentiary following investigation, firings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem will be in Sioux Falls Friday speaking with employees of the South Dakota State Penitentiary following the firings of prison officials last week.

State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske were fired last week after an anonymous complaint about working conditions spurred a state investigation of the prison.

Dakota News Now first reported on the complaint back in May. The complaint laid out a number of grievances, including low pay, nepotism in promotions, and sexual harassment.

Young was previously placed on administrative leave following the investigation, along with Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt. Leidholt remains on leave.

Noem says another high-ranking penitentiary staff member, Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek, has been placed on administrative leave.

Interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch, Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley, and Secretary of Social Services Laurie Gill are continuing their work to support this ongoing investigation, according to a press release from the state.

Dakota News Now will live stream Gov. Noem’s media briefing following her visit at approximately 4 pm. You can watch the live stream in this article or on our Facebook page.

