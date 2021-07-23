Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From 1904 to 2018 those graduating from Estelline High School were known as “Redmen” but from 2018 on they have been known as “Redhawks.”

The change was made over concerns that the “Redmen” name was disrespectful to Native Americans.

“We just wanted to get ahead of the curve and get it done before we were forced to, so we could do it on our own terms the right way,” Jeremy Bachman said, the Estelline schools athletic director.

There was some concern from the community that the school was trying to erase history.

“The community has pretty much accepted it, but I was proud wearing a Redmen uniform,” Russ Schwartz said, who graduated from Estelline in 1975.

Erasing history was not the school’s intent.

“Somebody that graduated in 1990 as an Estelline Redmen, they’re still a Redmen. We’re not trying to take that away from them, but it was time for a change,” Bachman said.

While some were hesitant about the change a lot of the community has come around.

“When they decorate windows they all say go Redhawks, I think they’ve really kind of accepted it,” Schwartz said.

“Just to be able at to be at a basketball game and cheer go Redhawks, whereas before it was a lot of go Estelline,” Bachman said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in I-229 crash
Teen passenger 1 of 3 killed in fiery I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
26-year-old Devontae Durden is facing attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Crash on Interstate 229
SDDOT looks into I-229 safety following fatal car crash
Watecha Bowl
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Brookings County kidnapping suspect arrested in Sioux Falls
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”