Heat, Isolated Rain Chances to Continue Through the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The heat and humidity has been with us for the past several days and will continue through the first half of Saturday before coming down the second half of Saturday. Even with that, the heat levels won’t come down at all. There are chances of some rain in the forecast, but will be isolated to widely scattered.

TONIGHT: A cold front will begin to approach the area from the northwest. This, combined with an upper-level shortwave, will increase the clouds and bring in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a threat of severe weather as well northwest of a Yankton to Worthington line. The best chance will be from Winner to Brookings and points north, where a level two out of five risk is in place. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will start to diminish overnight as the front draws closer. Lows drop back into the 60s and 70s with humidity levels remaining high.

SATURDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to a mainly sunny sky as the cold front sweeps through the area. Winds will be out of the N and NW at 5-15 mph, and with that northerly breeze, dewpoints will drop back into the 40s and 50s. Even with that, it’ll still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with lower 90s east. Lows drop back into the 60s with a few spots possibly dropping into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: A warm front will sweep through the area, which will bring in a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Rain chances diminish into Monday, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at times. Dewpoints will be climbing back up as well, reaching the mid 60s again Monday. Highs will be in the 90s with spots west around 100-103 degrees.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: These are the two days of the next 10 that we will see potentially dangerous heat levels as the ridge in the jet stream intensifies. We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky during this time and rain chances look to be slim to none. Highs are likely to reach triple digits for nearly the entire Dakota News Now coverage area, and areas in central South Dakota could very well see highs approaching 110. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s, so I am almost more than certain that HEAT ALERTS will be needed during this time.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: There will be spotty chances of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday into next weekend. Chances are not great as of now, but it’s not zero. The good news is that heat levels will come down with highs in the 80s and 90s, which is back closer to average for late July/early August.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.