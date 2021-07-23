Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A prairie tradition marks its 50th anniversary with some special guests this year.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant continues this weekend in DeSmet. Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on the Prairie” series will be on hand to take pictures and sign autographs.

The show aired on NBC in the 70s and 80s.

We spoke with the actors Friday and asked the dean his fondest memories from the show.

“I think being the guy that Laura falls in love with, being the opportunity to be that guy, it’s the role of a lifetime. Gotten to play those parts at times in my career, so it’s been fun to be the guy. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been rewarding, I’ve been able to make lots of friends because of all that of that. Little House has been a great gift,” said Butler.

The pageant runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with gates opening each night at 6 pm.

