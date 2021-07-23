Millions of Americans able to bet on the Olympics for first time since 1992

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S Supreme Court struck down an order outlawing sports betting in 2018, making this year’s Olympics the first that many Americans can legally bet on the games.

“The Olympic games will bring in a lot of people here to watch the team that they love, the country that they like and cheer on with family,” Joee Ektnitphong said, the manager of Betfred Sportsbook.

Sportsbooks across the country are preparing for an influx of people coming in to place bets.

“This is the first time that we have had the betting for the Olympics, so it’s really unknown for us as to what that wagering is going to look like,” Kelly Heth said, the director of marketing for Grand Falls Casino.

Even with the unknowns, Betfred Sportsbook in Grand Falls Casino is expecting to see similar trends with Olympic betting that they see in other sports.

“We know that people actually bet for who they love. We really think that we’re going to see that same thing with patriotism and love of sports and wanting to root for your favorite team and favorite country,” Heth said.

The Olympics always get people to watch sports that they typically wouldn’t watch. They may also get people to place bets on different types of sports.

“Even in the winter you get people watching curling when normally they wouldn’t watch that,” Heth said.

The Olympics kick off Friday with the Opening Ceremony just before 6:00 am central time.

