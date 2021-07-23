Avera Medical Minute
MISSING: Authorities searching for endangered 13-year-old last seen in Minnehaha Co.

Paislee Dammer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black shorts.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Minnehaha County.

Paislee Dammer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black shorts. Paislee is described as white, 4′11″, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes, and black hair wearing black-framed glasses.

It is unknown if Paislee left her home voluntarily or not.

Paislee has recently been active on social media accounts and has been in contact with unknown persons.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact 605-367-7000 or police.

