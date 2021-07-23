Avera Medical Minute
More Hot Weather

Slight Chances of Rain
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be mostly sunny as we go through the rest of our Friday. There’s a chance we may see a few showers and thunderstorms move through the region. That chance will continue into tonight, as well. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s for most of us.

Over the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but there’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s, so we’ll be staying toasty out there. We’ll dry out by the beginning of next week, but we’re keeping the heat around. The mid 90s will return by Monday and we’ll have pretty good chances to crack the triple digits around the region Tuesday and Wednesday!

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers or thunderstorms by the end of the week. Thankfully, it looks like temperatures will start to drop heading into next weekend. Some of us may even dip into the 80s for highs by then.

