Noem to visit South Dakota National Guard troops at southern border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem says she will make a trip south to visit the South Dakota National Guard at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Friday, Noem said she will make the trip to show support of the state’s troops. 50 South Dakota National Guard troops were deployed to Texas to “help secure” the southern border.

The deployment is being paid for by a private donation from a Tennessee-based foundation and will cost $1 million.

“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” Noem said in a press release. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”

The deployment to the border will last for between 30 and 60 days.

Earlier this month Noem also announced an additional deployment of National Guard troops to the border.

The soldiers are members of the South Dakota National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau. These soldiers will be deployed for up to nine to twelve months and will be in a federal pay status.

The guard members will provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents as part of the government’s Southwest Border mission.

The Southwest Border mission involves security along the Mexican border in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The request for South Dakota guard members came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

About 3,000 Guard members from several states are involved in this federal mission.

