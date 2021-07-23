Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northern Fort Playhouse bounces back after pandemic

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Returning for it’s 15th season at Fort Sisseton, the Northern Fort Playhouse is back on state, and back from the pandemic.

The playhouse didn’t run last year due to the pandemic. And although Program Director Pam Lunzman said they were nervous what their turnout would be when they came back, they’ve seen a strong attendance to their shows so far.

“Guidelines suggested that we cancel that. We’ve had great attendance every performance that we’ve had. Generally our Sunday’s are slow, and they haven’t been this year. So we’ve been really appreciative for people that have come out.” said Lunzman.

That strong turnout is also helped by the increase in attendance state parks are seeing across the state, especially at Fort Sisseton the previous summer.

“It’s been very interesting to see our attendance actually increase, even during COVID, and even during this year because people are getting outside and families getting together again.” said Fort Sisseton Historical State Park Manager Ali Tonsfeldt.

Lunzman said the playhouse was originally meant to get more people out to visit Fort Sisseton and provide shows out in a more rural part of the region. And she said with this year’s support, they hope to continue that mission for years to come.

“That was the purpose, was to get this secret hideaway out known to people, and let people see what an amazing fort this really is.” said Lunzman.

The playhouse has it’s final performance Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in I-229 crash
Teen passenger 1 of 3 killed in fiery I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
26-year-old Devontae Durden is facing attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Crash on Interstate 229
SDDOT looks into I-229 safety following fatal car crash
Watecha Bowl
Alexander Felipe Andrade
Brookings County kidnapping suspect arrested in Sioux Falls
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”
Following Cleveland Indians name change, Estelline reflects on transition to “Redhawks”