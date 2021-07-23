Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night happening Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night kicks off Saturday evening running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is located at 200. E. 12th Street.

This car show has drawn over 10,000 in attendance and over 500 cars on display. The event will showcase classic cars and trucks. As well as live music by local bands Surfin’ Safari and Last Call. Also, on-site food truck vendors and beverage sales by El Riad Shrine Classie Autos benefiting local kids.

All classic vehicles are welcome. No registration is needed. Showcase vehicles may enter on 1st Ave and East 14th Street.

