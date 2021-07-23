Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night happening Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night kicks off Saturday evening running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is located at 200. E. 12th Street.

This car show has drawn over 10,000 in attendance and over 500 cars on display. The event will showcase classic cars and trucks. As well as live music by local bands Surfin’ Safari and Last Call. Also, on-site food truck vendors and beverage sales by El Riad Shrine Classie Autos benefiting local kids.

All classic vehicles are welcome. No registration is needed. Showcase vehicles may enter on 1st Ave and East 14th Street.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in I-229 crash
Three killed in crash on I-229 Thursday evening
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
26-year-old Devontae Durden is facing attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Sanford’s vaccine requirement follows an announcement from the American hospital association...
Sanford Health to require all employees to be vaccinated by November 1st
Lindell's Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Cyber Symposium booked in Sioux Falls: Lindell claims election fraud; experts have doubts