OYO Prince Tut Cyperus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about the annual of the year for 2022, the Prince Tut Cyperus!

The Prince Tut Cyperus is very easy to grow. You just have to make sure you are giving it plenty of water. Doug recommends not pruning the plant back and just letting it grow.

This is also a good plant to use as a thriller for any of your pots or containers.

