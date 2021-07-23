Avera Medical Minute
Parker Hanson receives new prosthestic arm

Parker Hanson
Parker Hanson(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball player whose prosthetic arm was stolen and eventually found has received his new one from his childhood hospital.

The former Canaries and Augie pitcher Parker Hanson’s prosthetic arm was stolen in May along with his backpack. It was later found at a recycling plant but it was damaged. Augustana launched a fundraiser for a new arm but Shriners Children’s Twin Cities offered to build him one for free.

Parker was able to get fitted for the new prosthetic in June by the same hospital that’s been treating him since he was a child. On Friday, Parker made the trip to Minneapolis to take the new arm home.

