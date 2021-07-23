Avera Medical Minute
Police: Stolen vehicle investigation ends at Sioux Falls golf course

18-year-old Angel Takes The Knife is facing possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A stolen vehicle investigation came to an end at a Sioux Falls golf course with the help of employees on Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident began when a vehicle was reported stolen near the 1700 block of S. Lake Avenue Thursday morning.

Police say a person familiar with the stolen vehicle reported seeing it near 18th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Responding officers located the stolen vehicle near the area and began to follow it. Police say officers lost the vehicle for a short time near Sherman Park.

The stolen vehicle was then spotted going down a fairway at a nearby golf course. Police say a quick-acting employee was able to jump into the moving vehicle and stop it before it caused any damage or injuries.

One of two suspects, a juvenile, fleeing the vehicle was apprehended while the search began for the other suspect. Officers deployed a K9 unit and eventually located the suspect in a wooded area at the golf course.

18-year-old Angel Takes The Knife is facing possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they will not release any information on the juvenile arrested.

