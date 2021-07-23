Sanford Health to require all employees to be vaccinated by November 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Delta variant continues to spread Sanford is requiring all employees to get vaccinated by November 1st. This includes employees at all of its Good Samaritan Society locations.

Sanford’s vaccine requirement follows an announcement from the American Hospital Association, supporting hospitals and health systems mandating COVID-19 vaccination policies for health care workers.

Sanford says their decision was made to help protect both patients and physicians.

“We believe that the Delta variant is indeed going to continue to make people that live around us ill and in order to protect our people meaning our employees as well as our patients we need to make sure we’re protected as possible against that variant,” said Sanford Health Chief Physician Jeremy Cauwels.

Sanford officials say that more than 90% of physicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated and they hope the rest will get their vaccine within the next 100 days

“It will be official November 1st, the goal is to give all of our people 100 days to ask all of their questions to make the informed decision they need to about this incredibly safe vaccine,” said Cauwels.

Sanford Health is not the first hospital in the country to require its employees to get the covid vaccine.

Texas Houston Methodist employees filed a lawsuit against a similar vaccine requirement in June, but ultimately had their case dismissed by a federal judge.

Avera has yet to make a decision on whether they will require a vaccine for workers.

“At this time we are evaluating the topic of requiring vaccines for employees. We are grateful for those who have received their vaccinations – and continue to encourage all others who are eligible to get vaccinated,” says Director of Media Relations Cale Feller.

The VA Health System has not responded to a request for comment on whether it plans to require employees to get vaccinated.

