Sioux Falls East Playing With House Money & Eager To End Rivals’ Seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In about 12 hours seven teams will begin to fight to extend their season, and play in the Central Plains Regional, by winning the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament at Aspen Park Brandon.

One team, though, is playing with house money.

And they happen to be the number one seed.

As the designated host of the Central Plains Regional, Sioux Falls East entered this season knowing they would be in the regional regardless of what happened at state.

They’ve certainly proven themselves worthy of going anyway with a 36-10 record and top seed entering the South Dakota State Tournament.

Though it certainly relieves some of the do-or-die pressure they’d normally face, East is driven to end the season of their rivals and win their first state title in ten years.

East kicks off the entire tournament tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM against Watertown. It should be noted that, if East goes on to win the championship, by virtue of already having their place in the regional assured, the team they defeat in the title game would earn South Dakota’s automatic qualifying bid into the Central Plains Regional.

