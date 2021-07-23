SportsCenter Last Night But No Sweep Of Sioux City Tonight For Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries fell to the Sioux City Explorers in the series finale at the Birdcage 11-2 Thursday. The Birds still take the series two games to one and will look to get back on track vs. the Lincoln Saltdogs Friday at 7:05 pm.

Ty Culbreth (6-4) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Culbreth went five innings, allowing nine hits for seven runs (five earned). Max Kuhns (5-1) was credited with the win for the Explorers. Kuhns pitched two innings, allowing zero hits and striking out four Canaries.

Cade Gotta hit a solo home run in the first inning to get the Birds on the board and tie the game at 1-1. Jabari Henry picked up his 53rd RBI of the season on a groundout to score Wyatt Ulrich in the third. Ulrich finished 1-for-3, extending his consecutive game on-base streak to 44. Gotta recorded two hits and an RBI. Angelo Altavilla picked up two hits in four at-bats.

Friday starters for both Lincoln and Sioux Falls are both TBA. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm. A live broadcast of the game will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

Friday night is Christmas in July night at The Birdcage! Santa Claus will be in attendance to spread some holiday cheer. The Birds will wear custom Christmas jerseys that will be available in a post-game raffle. Stick around after the game for the best firework show in South Dakota.

