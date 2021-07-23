Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish Win First Game Back From Expedition League All-Star Break

Defeat Souris Valley 8-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish returned to play and Ronken Field on Thursday night after their three day Expedition League All-Star Break and defeated Souris Valley 8-3 in the opener of a four game series.

Sioux Falls (26-23) was led offensively by Norris McClure who went 3-4 with a pair of RBI. Starter Andrew Garcia pitched six innings and allowed just one run while striking out seven to pick up the win and improve to 7-1 on the season.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

